Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$91.80.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

