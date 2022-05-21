Barclays Trims Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Target Price to GBX 78

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 78 ($0.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 107.25 ($1.32).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67.60 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,730.28).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

