BASIC (BASIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104,858.00

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $15.15 million and $104,858.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

