Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

