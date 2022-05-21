Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAX. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

