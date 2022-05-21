Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($111.46) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($88.54) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.13 ($107.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €77.45 ($80.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($104.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.