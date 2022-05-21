Beacon (BECN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,669.00

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $550,250.79 and $31,669.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00078371 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

