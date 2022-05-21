Belt Market Capitalization Reaches $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.43 or 0.07596133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00512023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032954 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,851.68 or 1.78188429 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

