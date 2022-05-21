Benchmark Cuts Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Price Target to $6.00

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IONM opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Assure has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

