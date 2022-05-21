Benchmark Lowers Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Price Target to $10.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Shares of ANEB stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

