Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $32.81 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

