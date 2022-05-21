Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $71.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

