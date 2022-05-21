Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on the stock.

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.80) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £581.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($61,224.11).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

