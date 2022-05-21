BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.70 Million

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to post $443.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.40 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $512.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

BGCP remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Monday. 1,466,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,608. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

