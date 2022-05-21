BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.22. 62,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,618,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

