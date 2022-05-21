Binamon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Binamon has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $469,788.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,254.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.31 or 0.08330421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001788 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 213.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00509287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,968.45 or 1.81039491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008880 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

