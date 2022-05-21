Bitcoin Private Market Cap Hits $8.33 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $8.33 million and $144.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00005901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00355594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00063259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00070110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

