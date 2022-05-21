BitDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.48 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $471.42 million and $18.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 576.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.11372590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 268.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,576.07 or 1.85396870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008831 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

