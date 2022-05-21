BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $7,961.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006081 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004423 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000321 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

