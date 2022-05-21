BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,843 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

