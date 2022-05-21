BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.42, but opened at $55.50. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $57.69, with a volume of 52,018 shares.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

