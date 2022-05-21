Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

BSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE BSM opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

