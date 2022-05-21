BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,678 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.34% of BlackLine worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

