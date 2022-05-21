Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.