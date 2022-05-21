Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 15% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. 289,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 373,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.