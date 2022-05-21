Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 15% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. 289,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 373,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

