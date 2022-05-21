Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 2,397 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 922,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

