Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 11.7% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76. 90,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,930,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

