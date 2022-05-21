Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Acquires New Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. Desktop Metal makes up approximately 0.2% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned approximately 0.24% of Desktop Metal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 418,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 268,921 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of DM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,378,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,998,444. The stock has a market cap of $636.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.64. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

