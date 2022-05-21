Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Invests $165,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Warby Parker makes up approximately 0.0% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $4,377,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $15,282,000. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,858. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.