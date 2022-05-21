Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth about $65,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APTMU remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.