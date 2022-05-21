BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

