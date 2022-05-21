BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $65.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

BBWI stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

