Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches Market Cap of $810,636.73

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $810,636.73 and $417.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,413.34 or 0.99997893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.