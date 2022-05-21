Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.81.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average of $192.63.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

