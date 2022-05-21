Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
