Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

