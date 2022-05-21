BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells $155,000.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

