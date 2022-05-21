Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.15 million and a P/E ratio of 810.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 386,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 506,215 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.