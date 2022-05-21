BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. 3,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 128.68 and a current ratio of 129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19.
About BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT)
