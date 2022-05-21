Brian M. Chopin Sells 8,500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HCC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

