Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 million. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,306.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $5.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.69 million, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $6.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBI. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,253. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

