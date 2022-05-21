Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bridge Investment Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 89,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,668. The company has a market cap of $539.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $29,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

