Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $141.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,921. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $766,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $385,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

