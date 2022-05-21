BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 15,028 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $29.52 on Friday, reaching $2,178.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,115.93 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,535.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2,710.38.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

