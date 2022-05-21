BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $133.30 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 3.07% of LHC Group worth $133,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.34. 298,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.73. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

