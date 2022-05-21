BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $43.75 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. 9,068,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

