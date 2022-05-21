BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $28.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,186.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,971. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,544.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,717.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,127.46 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.