BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,660 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Service Co. International worth $47,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.76. 1,337,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,394. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

