BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 338 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $100,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. 806,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

