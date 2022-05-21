BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 391,958 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,784,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 391,958 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $184,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CVS Health by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 105,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

