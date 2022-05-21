BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,563 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

